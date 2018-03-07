Barbie releases dolls honoring role models ahead of International Women’s Day

Barbie is getting a makeover for International Women’s Day.

Mattel announced Tuesday the release of 17 dolls based on historical and modern-day role models, including filmmaker Patty Jenkins, conservationist Bindi Irwin, snowboarding champion Chloe Kim, aviator Amelia Earhart, artist Frida Kahlo and mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Eighty-one percent of moms globally are worried about the type of role models their daughters are exposed to, according to an online survey conducted by market research company OnePoll for Mattel.

“As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women’s Day because we know that you can’t be what you can’t see,” Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of Barbie, said in a statement.

"Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything," McKnight said.

It's not the first time Barbie dolls have been modeled after real women — previously Misty Copeland, Ava DuVernay and Ashley Graham have been given their own dolls.

The dolls are available on the Barbie website, and will soon be in stores nationwide.