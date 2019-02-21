Reactions to Jussie Smollett’s arrest on allegedly faking own attack

As news broke of “Empire” star Jussie Smollett’s arrest for allegedly faking a racist and homophobic attack because he was unhappy with his salary, local leaders, the president and others spoke out Thursday:

Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston

“For Smollett to be so socially deaf, blind and selfish to the world inhabited by his Empire fans — straight, gay, rich, poor, brown, black, yellow and white — is an insult to all but especially to the black community in Chicago where young black men are perishing at an alarming rate. Smollett exploited two young African immigrant brothers to help him stage this hoax. It’s obvious that he cares about no one but himself. . . . Smollett’s sinful disdain for everyone but himself could make relationships in this town that are already bad, worse. His punishment should be harsh enough to be a deterrent to others who might be weak minded enough to succumb to such foolish, misanthropic reasoning.”

Donald Trump

“@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA”

Patton Oswalt

“Way to go Jussie. You just handed this racist dip—- a “Get Out Of Race-Baiting Free” card that he’s gonna wave around like a soiled diaper until he’s re-elected.”

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign

“Today’s news about #JussieSmollett is both devastating & frustrating. But I want to ask everyone feeling angry, hurt & disappointed to channel that into productive activism – because there are thousands targeted by hate violence each year who need our help”

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson

“Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? How can an individual who’s been embraced by the city of Chicago turn around and slap everyone in this city in the face by making these false claims?”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel

“All across Chicago, in every neighborhood, there are signs in front yards and in windows that read, “Hate Has No Home Here.” It is a sign that expresses our shared values and defines our great city. . . . Our laws exist to reflect and defend those values, and hate crimes will never be tolerated. A single individual who put their perceived self-interest ahead of these shared principles will never trump Chicago’s collective spirit.”

20th Century Fox Television and Fox entertainment

“We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process. We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options.”

Actor Terry Crews

“Wait.. what? He used a CHECK? Noooooooooooooo”