Saturday, May 4, 2024
Employee of Humboldt Park business wounded in shootout during attempted robbery

The employee, a 45-year-old man, exchanged gunfire Friday night with two people who entered the business in the 2900 block of West North Avenue and announced a robbery.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An employee at a Humboldt Park business was shot during an attempted robbery Friday night on the West Side.

An employee at a business in Humboldt Park was wounded in a shootout during an attempted armed robbery Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the employee, a 45-year-old man, exchanged gunfire with two people who entered the business in the 2900 block of West North Avenue and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The employee was shot in the left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

