Final world tour for KISS hits Chicago in March

In this Tuesday, July 20, 2004 file photo, Gene Simmons, bass player for the band Kiss, performs during their performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. | AP Photo/Christopher Barth, File

After more than four decades rocking out stages around the world, KISS is kissing its tour days goodbye — and Chicago is one of the cities included in its final farewell.

The band, known for its iconic use of face paint and a long discography of metal rock hits, is about to kick off a yearlong tour Thursday in Vancouver, Canada.

The aptly named “One Last Kiss: End of the Road” tour was announced in September. It will take group members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer to cities in North America, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe and Australia, where they will perform hits like “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City.” KISS will stop in Chicago on March 2 during the first leg of its North American tour dates.

RELATED: Gene Simmons digs into the vault for solo tour

KISS was formed in January 1973 in New York City. Over the past 46 years, the rock band has been through several iterations of band members, but Simmons and Stanley are originals. The group had its first farewell tour in 2000 but continued to perform in multiple tours as both opening and headlining acts. KISS has produced 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, according to its official website. The band is known for larger-than-life performances, circus-like theatrics and the use of pyrotechnics.