Man, 21, shot in arm while walking in the Loop

Police investigate after a 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon on South Wabash Avenue in the Loop. | Rummana Hussain/Sun-Times

A 21-year-old man was shot in his arm Saturday afternoon while walking in the Loop.

About 2 p.m., the man was heading north in the 0 to 100 block of South Wabash Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain in his arm, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed as being in stable condition, police said. He was initially also treated at the site of the shooting.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.