Man, 41, shot during possible road-rage attack in Fuller Park

A man was shot early Friday in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood over what may have been a driving dispute.

The 41-year-old was inside a parked vehicle when someone inside a white Ford Taurus pulled up next to him and fired gunshots at 12:21 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Princeton, according to Chicago police. The bullet struck his leg.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible road-rage incident, a police source said.

The 41-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.