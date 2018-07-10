Man, 50, reported missing from South Shore may need medical attention

A 50-year-old man who was reported missing from Friday from the South Shore neighborhood may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Dennis Pedroza was reported missing from the 7300 block of South Exchange, according to Chicago Police. Pedroza is described as a 5-foot-8, 218-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, black hair, a gray beard and a medium complexion. In addition, he is missing his left hand.

Pedroza may frequent businesses near the intersection of 67th Street and Stony Island Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about Pedroza’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.