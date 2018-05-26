Man, 63, missing from Oak Forest for nearly a month

A 63-year-old man was reported missing last month from south suburban Oak Forest.

Robert E. Junod was last seen by his father on April 28 in the 16000 block of Beth Court, according to a missing person alert from Oak Forest Police. He didn’t report for work the following day.

Junod was described as a 5-foot-5 tall, 123 pound white man with green eyes, balding gray hair and a mustache, police said. His 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck has since been located.

Anyone with information should call Oak Forest police at (708) 687-1376.