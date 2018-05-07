Man, 65, dies after being struck by falling tree in NW Indiana

A 65-year-old man died a day after being struck by a falling tree Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

Roger Back, of Wanatah, Indiana, was struck by the tree about 11 a.m. in the 3800 block of East 81st Avenue in Merrillville, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Back died at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at Christ Medical Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Monday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Merrillville police couldn’t immediately reached for comment.