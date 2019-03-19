Man carjacked at gunpoint on Near North Side

A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in the Near North neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was in his vehicle in the 200 block of West Walton Street at 9 p.m. when he was approached by two males who forced him out at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

They took the man’s phone and drove off in the vehicle, which police described as a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said. Area Central Detectives are investigating.