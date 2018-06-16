Man in critical condition after being shot in back in South Shore

A man who is a documented gang member is in critical condition after being shot in the back Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was chased by two black males in their 20s when one of them opened fire and shot him at 10:47 a.m. in the 6700 block of East End Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The two males then left on foot southbound down East End Avenue.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.