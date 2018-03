Man killed in Gary shooting

A man was shot to death early Saturday in northwest Indiana.

Isaiah Carter, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Virginia Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Carter, who lived in Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:40 a.m., the coroner’s office said.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.