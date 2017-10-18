Man killed in I-394 crash in Glenwood

Excessive speed was thought to have played a role in a fatal crash early Wednesday on I-394 in south suburban Glenwood, police said.

About 2:10 a.m., the vehicle was traveling south on I-394 when it went off the roadway and struck a tree near East Glenwood Lansing Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead after the crash, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name was not released Wednesday morning, pending notification of his family. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police Trooper Ark Wozniak said excessive speed was thought to have played a role in the crash.

All lanes of I-394 were closed to traffic in the area until about 4:40 a.m.