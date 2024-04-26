The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024

Cubs visit Fenway Park for the first time since 2017: 'Awesome, historic'

Notes: Lefty Justin Steele threw in an extended spring training game Friday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs visit Fenway Park for the first time since 2017: 'Awesome, historic'
Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 26: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with manager Craig Counsell after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Maddie Meyer/Getty

BOSTON – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer pointed out to center field, where the Fenway Park wall comes to a point, and Pete Crow-Armstrong’s gaze followed the gesture.

“That triangle is so unbelievably deep,” Hoyer explained later.

The decal on the wall indicates that it’s 420 feet. Wrigley Field, by comparison, is 400 feet to center field.

Crow-Armstrong was roaming Fenway’s unique center field for the first time in his major-league career Friday. Hoyer, a former longtime Red Sox executive, had watched more than enough games at the ballpark to pass on exactly how it plays.

The Cubs returned to Fenway on Friday for the first time since 2017. It wasn’t only rookies who were playing in the storied building for the first time.

“I’m excited to go on the field there,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “Obviously, you get there a little early, walk around, go out to the [Green] Monster. Still a fan of the game, obviously, so it’ll be really exciting.”

Hoerner was supposed to play in the Cape Cod League’s annual showcase at Fenway Park – where players from the college summer ball league take batting practice and go through a workout on the field – in 2017. But it was rained out, he said.

Left fielder Ian Happ had better luck with the weather when he was in the Cape Cod League. But Friday marked the first time he’d played a competitive game at the Red Sox’ park.

“I think it’s awesome, historic,” Happ said. “It just feels a lot like Wrigley when you walk through the concourse, and everything’s green. It’s cool.”

Fenway Park, which opened in 1912, is the oldest ballpark in MLB. Wrigley Field, which opened two years later, ranks No. 2. Both rise out of dense sections of their respective cities. And the city streets give them their unique dimensions.

The Cubs play a three-game set against the Red Sox this weekend. The Cubs entered the series with a 5-4 record at Fenway.

Offense filling in

Hoyer addressed reporters Friday for the first time since center fielder Cody Bellinger landed on the 10-day injured list with fractured ribs.

His injury, in the Cubs’ series opener against the Astros Monday, was a blow to an offense that was already without Seiya Suzuki, their hottest hitter to start the year. But the Cubs swept the three-game series against the Astros.

“What I really liked about our offense at the beginning of the season was it felt like the lineup was really long and we had some depth,” Hoyer said. “And so now we’re sort of pushing that depth.

“And having some of the young players come up and contribute is really valuable. And if they can have some success, I think that’ll carry us a long way throughout the season because we’re going to need their contributions throughout. I mean, Seiya and Cody’s injuries are not going to be the last injuries we’re going to face.”

Steele’s extended spring start

Left-hander Justin Steele (strained left hamstring) threw 47 pitches in 2 ⅓ innings Friday in extended spring training. He will remain in Arizona to continue his rehab, according to the team.

Next Up In News
Hundreds join pro-Palestinian protests at Chicago universities; Northwestern encampment continues for 2nd night
Arrest warrant issued for Aurora man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca
Whoops! Rare crane rescued in Wilmette, returned to Wisconsin
Plymouth Restaurant, rooftop bar closing after 20 years downtown; rooftop to reopen as Mexican cantina
First bison babies of year born at Fermilab: ‘Calving season is the most rewarding time of the year’
Cook County Democratic leaders pick Monica Gordon to run for county clerk: 'I have some big shoes to fill'
The Latest
_8004155.jpg
Environment
Whoops! Rare crane rescued in Wilmette, returned to Wisconsin
The crane was captured and relocated by the International Crane Foundation and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
By Kade Heather and Mary Norkol
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
'Why duck?' New Bears QB Caleb Williams elevates expectations rather than tempering them
In every possible way, Williams feels like a breath of fresh air for a franchise that desperately needed it. This is a different type of quarterback and a compelling personality.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ryan Poles
Bears
Ryan Poles on Bears' QB history: 'Those days are over'
Even Caleb Williams was asking Poles why the Bears have had such a hard time developing a quality quarterback. But the Bears’ GM has responded by not only getting Williams, but a solid supporting cast that should put him in a position to succeed.
By Mark Potash
 
Food and Restaurants
Plymouth Restaurant, rooftop bar closing after 20 years downtown; rooftop to reopen as Mexican cantina
The owner hopes the rebrand will appeal to more customers after the spot suffered losses in recent years. The restaurant downstairs, for now, will be used for private events and catering.
By Jessica Ma
 
White Sox Twins Baseball
White Sox
Player development falls at the feet of White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
When asked how he felt the players were developing, Chris Getz said, “I look forward to seeing better performances from our players.”
By Kyle Williams
 