Friday, April 26, 2024
Chris Flexen deals as White Sox snap seven-game losing streak

White Sox starter Chris Flexen delivered the best start of his season, throwing five scoreless innings, three walks and two strikeouts in Friday’s 9-4 win over the Rays.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox

Chris Flexen delivered for the Sox, throwing five scoreless innings. |Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

“Exciting to be able to win a ballgame,” Flexen said. “We’re happy to be able to do that tonight.”

Friday was the second time this season Flexen had pitched at least five innings. The the offense did its part, racking up 12 hits, to break the team’s seven-game losing streak.

Flexen pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief on Monday against the Twins. Being skipped in the rotation served as the catalyst for Flexen’s strong start on Friday.

“He’s a competitor, and he didn’t really care for it,” manager Pedro Grifol said of Flexen’s reaction to being skipped. “I applaud that. You shouldn’t be happy when you get told, ‘You’re not going to start.’ What he did was he earned this start.”

Friday’s game was one of the Sox’ most complete games of the season. In a campaign filled with miscues, they played solid defense and delivered offensively. The Sox scored a season-high nine runs, but the pitching staff didn’t squander the lead like in previous games.

“Obviously we’ve been scuffling to find wins, haven’t been able to put stuff together,” Flexen said. “To put all three together tonight was big.”

Pham’s debut

Sox outfielder Tommy Pham had a strange offseason. The major-league veteran said he was getting phone calls, but it wasn’t until spring training that he received offers. Pham remained optimistic until he inked a deal with the Sox on Apr. 16.

“You’re looking at here and San Diego, basically, once I turned down the other offers,” said Pham, who had two hits on Friday. “It just came down to economics. I wouldn’t say opportunity because the opportunity would have been there with both teams. You factor in California’s taxes, which I’ve already played there, and I know how it is there.”

San Diego declined to up their offer to match what Sox ultimately offered. Pham was part of last year’s Arizona Diamondbacks team that turned a wild-card berth into a World Series appearance.

The veteran outfielder slashed .256/.328/.446 over 129 games with the Diamondbacks and New York Mets.

“We’re at a point where we’re looking to shake some things up a little bit offensively,” Sox general manager Chris Getz said. “Tommy Pham’s got a solid history of offensive performance in this league. To be able to get his bat in the lineup is going to be helpful.”

Getz said Pham will get time in center field as the team navigates star center fielder Luis Robert Jr.'s injuries.

“As a position player, defense baserunning and hitting, just making sure you do what you need to do to be your best for that day, every day,” Pham said of how the team can snap its skid. “I bring a certain skill set and work ethic that can be contagious.”

Roster moves

Before Friday’s game, the Sox selected the contracts of outfielders Pham and Rafael Ortega. To make room on the 40-man roster, the team designated for assignment left-hander Bailey Horn and outfielder Kevin Pillar.

Horn was acquired from the Cubs in February and had a 11.32 ERA in Triple-A Charlotte. He struggled with his command in nine minor-league games. Pillar batted .160 in his short Sox tenure.

Ortega, who slashed .265/.344/.408 in 221 games with the Cubs, can play all three outfield spots and some pop with his bat.

“Ortega’s been playing well in Charlotte, and Fletch, I think it’s a good time for him to catch his breath,” Getz said. “He came over in a trade pretty close to spring training. Took a little bit for him to find his footing.”

