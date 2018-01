Man shot to death during argument in Logan Square

A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 5:15 p.m., the 34-year-old was arguing with another male in the 1900 block of North Albany when the male fired shots, striking him in the head, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then drove off in a white vehicle.

The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.