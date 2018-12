Man seriously wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The second shooting reported on Christmas Day happened at 10:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street, according to Chicago police.

The man, whose age was unknown, was taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shootings weren’t immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating.