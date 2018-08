Man shot, seriously hurt in West Englewood

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was on the sidewalk at 9:12 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Wood when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the torso and right hand and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.