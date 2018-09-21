Man, 18, shot in West Elsdon

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:40 p.m., the man was “involved in a physical altercation” with someone in the 3700 block of West 52nd Street when that person pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, from where he was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.