Man struck by truck, then car, killed in Crystal Lake

A man was killed after being hit by a truck and a car while crossing the street early Sunday in north suburban Crystal Lake.

At 12:36 a.m., the 38-year-old was crossing Randall Road near Angela Lane when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma that was being driven north by a 27-year-old Crystal Lake resident, according to Crystal Lake police.

The man was then hit again, by a Dodge Charger being driven by a 54-year-old Crystal Lake resident, police said.

The man, whose identity had not been released, was a resident of Mahomet, police said.

It was not clear where he was injured or if he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police, the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (815) 356-3620 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “CLPDTIP” and information to 847411, police said.