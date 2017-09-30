Man wanted for skipping court faces gun charges after Ingleside arrest

A northwest suburban man wanted for failure to appear in court for a DUI case is facing a slew of new charges after he was caught with a stolen gun during his arrest Thursday in Ingleside.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Illinois Department of Corrections arrested 19-year-old Zachary Schulmeister at his home in the 36300 block of North Wesley Road in Ingleside, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Schulmeister was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court for a previous charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

Schulmeister was found with a stolen gun at the time of his arrest, the sheriff’s office said. In addition to the warrant, he was charged with one felony count each of residential burglary and possession of a stolen firearm; two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; and a misdemeanor count of theft.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $200,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was scheduled for Wednesday.