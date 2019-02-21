Metra Electric trains halted after freight train derailment near Calumet Station

Metra Electric District line trains were halted Thursday evening following a freight train derailment near south suburban East Hazel Crest.

At 6:08 p.m., Metra announced that inbound and outbound trains on the University Branch were halted near the Calumet Station, according to alerts from the rail agency. As a result, some inbound and outbound trains were facing delays of around an hour.

Trains on the South Chicago and Blue Island branches were running on time and were not affected by the derailment, Metra said.

The issue appears to involve a Canadian National freight train, according to Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper.