Metra UP-N service halted after body found near tracks in Evanston

Service on Metra’s Union Pacific North line was halted Thursday morning after a body was found near the tracks in north suburban Evanston.

Inbound and outbound train movement was stopped about 8:30 a.m. because of a body found near the tracks near Davis Street in Evanston, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller. There were no preliminary reports of an incident involving a train.

It was not immediately clear how long the delays will last, and riders were encouraged to listen to platform announcements or check Metra’s website for the latest service information, Metra said.

Normal CTA Purple Line service was still running from Davis, according to Metra platform announcements.

Further details were not immediately available.