Michigan State to fire medical dean over Larry Nassar scandal

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Defense attorney Matthew Newberg, left, signs court documents after Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Larry Nassar, right, at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. After #MeToo erupted from sexual assault and harassment claims against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sexual assault sentencing this year became its own powerful forum for speaking out. (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will fire the former dean of its osteopathic medicine college and has suspended the radiology chairman in the wake of former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s sentencing for molesting young female athletes.

The university said Friday it has taken the first step to revoke Dr. William Strampel’s tenure and will not cover his legal expenses. Strampel has been sued by girls and women who were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

Suresh Mukherji, chairman of the Department of Radiology and chief medical officer of the MSU HealthTeam, is suspended.

Strampel and Mukherji were interviewed by a campus detective and an FBI agent last March as part of an investigation into restrictions that were supposed to have been put on Nassar after a 2014 Title IX probe.