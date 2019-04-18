Read the Mueller report here
A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has been provided to Congress and shared with the public.
Attorney General William Barr said at a news conference Thursday that redactions in the report correspond to four categories of information: “grand jury material, information that the [intelligence community] believes would disclose sources and methods, information that would impair the investigation and prosecution of other cases that are underway, and finally information that implicates the privacy and reputational interest of … third parties.”
