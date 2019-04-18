Read the Mueller report here

Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House after attending services at St. John's Episcopal Church, in Washington, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has been provided to Congress and shared with the public.

Attorney General William Barr said at a news conference Thursday that redactions in the report correspond to four categories of information: “grand jury material, information that the [intelligence community] believes would disclose sources and methods, information that would impair the investigation and prosecution of other cases that are underway, and finally information that implicates the privacy and reputational interest of … third parties.”

