Saturday, April 27, 2024
Polling Place: Best night ever? How you voted on Bears' drafting of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze

Bears fans haven’t been this high on life since Devin Hester was running that opening kickoff back in the Super Bowl.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Brand-new Bear Caleb Williams celebrates with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after going No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

Jeff Roberson, AP Photos

Chicago sports fans rejoiced Thursday night.

Most of ’em, anyway.

It would be hard to imagine a Bears draft night going over better than this one did, with the team grabbing USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall and Washington receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we invited voters to sum up those selections.

“Dynamic duo incoming!” @DeFiG1rl commented.

“A great night,” @1978Irish called it.

Though @CapsNorth did submit that the Bears’ best first round ever was in 1965, when they took Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers back-to-back at Nos. 3 and 4. It’s hard to argue with that thinking.

Also, we asked if D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen or Odunze will be the team’s top receiver in 2024.

“Whomever Caleb picks,” @sizzerb23 countered.

Last, we asked if the Bears will be better on offense or defense.

“It’s pretty obvious,” @JamesHammersmi4 wrote. “They haven’t addressed the defense.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Sum up the Bears’ first-round selections of quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze in three words.

Upshot: Bears fans haven’t been this high on life since Devin Hester was running that opening kickoff back in the Super Bowl. That was kind of a long time ago, you know. Anyway, the point here is — ahem — Williams better not blow it.

Poll No. 2: Who will be the Bears’ best wide receiver in 2024?

Upshot: “People are sleeping on Keenan Allen,” @DeyoSahler chimed in. “He’s always money.” He’s six-Pro-Bowls-in-the-last-seven-years money, matter of fact. Moore could get a run for his money.

Poll No. 3: On which side of the ball will the Bears be better in 2024?

Upshot: If you ask @BabooBott678, “70% are wrong.” The Bears’ “D” was pretty wicked down the stretch last season. If the offense is going to be the better unit, hopefully it’ll be because they’re both excelling.

