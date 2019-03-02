None injured in duplex fire in Elgin

No injuries were reported in a duplex fire that broke out Saturday morning in northwest suburban Elgin.

About 7 a.m., firefighters went to the 300 block of Campus Drive for a report of fire coming from the backyard deck of a home, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

Responding companies found a one-story duplex with the entire back of both homes on fire, the fire department said. A total of four hose lines were ultimately used to put out the flames.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, with initial damages from the blaze estimated to be more than $100,000, the fire department said.

Authorities added occupants from both homes were able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived. Both homes were deemed uninhabitable afterward.

The Fire Investigation Team is still working to determine the cause of the flames, with initial information suggesting it was accidental.