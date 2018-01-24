Police: Armed robbers targeting food delivery drivers in Austin

Five food delivery drivers were recently robbed at gunpoint within a two-block stretch in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

In each incident, a driver was approached by a group of people after showing up to an address to deliver food, according to an alert from Chicago Police. One of the people then pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery before making off with cash and the food delivery.

The robberies happened:

• at 1:38 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 1400 block of North Austin;

• about 1:20 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1400 block of North Austin;

• about 10:35 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1400 block of North Austin;

• about 12:10 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 1500 block of North Austin; and

• at 8:59 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 1400 block of North Austin.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.