Police buyback event takes in 32 guns in Evanston

Evanston police Chief Richard Eddington (left) and the Rev. Kenneth Cherry stand beside the recovered guns at the buyback event held Saturday at Christ Temple Missionary Baptist Church. | Evanston police

Police held a gun buyback event that took in 32 guns Saturday morning and afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

The event took in six long guns and 26 handguns and was held at Christ Temple Missionary Baptist Church, according to Evanston police. Police partnered with Moms Demand Action of Evanston to give citizens a chance to turn in the guns for cash.

The buyback was a way to turn in unwanted and unused firearms that are no longer at risk of being abused or entering into the circulation of criminal activity, police said.