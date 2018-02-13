Police offer reward for info leading to arrest and conviction in Gary homicide

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a 57-year-old man last year in northwest Indiana.

Daniel Ray Valdez was found dead Oct. 20 in Gary, the sheriff’s office said. He is thought to have been killed between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19.

Valdez was known to frequent the areas of Gary and Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. He drove a gray Honda moped.

Anyone with information about the killing should call Detective Michael Dvorscak at (219) 755-3346.