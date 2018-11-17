Lincoln Square man charged with sexually assaulting girlfriend’s teen daughter

Bail was denied on Saturday for a Lincoln Square man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter.

Jose Landa, 29, allegedly assaulted the girl on multiple occasions over a two-year period starting when the girl was 12, according to Cook County prosecutors.

The girl resisted Landa in some instances, and he also told her to send him nude photos of herself, prosecutors said.

Landa, of the 4900 block of North Bell, was arrested Wednesday in West Rogers Park, according to Chicago Police.

He faces felony charges of predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm and possession of child pornography.

Judge Michael Clancy ordered Landa held without bail at a Saturday hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Defense attorney Daniel Kessler said Landa has five children and works in construction.

Landa previously was arrested in two domestic battery cases, prosecutors said. He is due in court again Tuesday.