Silver Alert declared for missing Indiana man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man who is missing from Kokomo, Indiana.

Jeffrey James Zinevich, 45, was last seen about 3 p.m. Monday in Pendleton, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention, police said.

Zinevich is described as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department (765) 457-1105.