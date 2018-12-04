A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man who is missing from Kokomo, Indiana.
Jeffrey James Zinevich, 45, was last seen about 3 p.m. Monday in Pendleton, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention, police said.
Zinevich is described as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department (765) 457-1105.