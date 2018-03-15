TCF bank robbed in Glendale Heights

Police are looking for a man who robbed a TCF Bank Wednesday in west suburban Glendale Heights.

The man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money about 9 a.m. at 2164 Bloomingdale Road, according to Glendale Heights Police Department.

After he was given an unknown amount of money, he left through the front door and was seen heading north on a bicycle, police said.

The man did not appear to have a weapon and no injuries were reported, police said.

Police believe this man also robbed a TCF bank in Schaumburg on March 6.

He was described as a 6-foot-tall white man in his 40s. He was wearing a grey and green patterned sweatshirt with a hood and black trim, blue jeans and dark colored gym shoes.

Anyone with information asked to contact the Glendale Heights Police Department (630) 260-6070 or the FBI (312) 421-6700.