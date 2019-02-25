Teen shot to death near CPS high school in Old Irving Park: police

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening near Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, police said.

At 5:36 p.m., the boy was riding in a westbound vehicle in the 4400 block of West Addison when the male shooter fired at him as he stood on a corner near Schurz, a Chicago Public Schools high school located at 3601 N. Milwaukee. The suspect was with two other males when he opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the neck and rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

A police spokeswoman didn’t know whether the boy was a student at the high school. A CPS spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.