Teen shot while walking to Homan Square home

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the West Side Homan Square neighborhood.

At 2:56 p.m., the boy was walking home when he was shot in the hip in the 700 block of South Saint Louis, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.