Vehicle carjacked with 3-year-old boy inside in Noble Square

A vehicle was carjacked with a 3-year-old boy inside Wednesday night in the Noble Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The owner of the vehicle was loading items into the back when a carjacker jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boy in the back seat about 7:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle was found parked a few blocks away with the boy still inside. He was not injured, police said.

No one was in custody.