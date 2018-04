West Garfield Park shooting wounds 3

Three people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 4:56 p.m. near Kilbourn and Maypole avenues, according to Chicago Police.

Two men, both 26, were shot in their legs, and a female, whose age was not immediately known, suffered a gunshot wound to the ear, police said.

All three were in good condition, police said.