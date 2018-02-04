Woman, 43, killed in single-vehicle crash in West Garfield Park

A 43-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Melanie Victory was driving at 6:47 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Lake when her vehicle struck a pole, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Victory was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital at 7:30 a.m., authorities said. She lived in the same neighborhood as the crash.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Victory died from multiple injuries related to the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.