Woman dies inside ex-CPD cop’s home; police to conduct investigation

Chicago Police block roads near the 6500 block of North Onarga, where a SWAT team responded to a barricade situation Tuesday night. | Network Video Productions

A woman died Saturday inside the home of a former Chicago police officer who was hospitalized following a 12-hour standoff last year in the Edison Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Hillary M. Tesmond, a 28-year-old from Mount Prospect, was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 3 after officers found her on the floor of the ex-police officer’s home in the 6500 block of North Onarga, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The former officer, who resigned in April, said he last saw her at 6:30 a.m. and called police after discovering her body, police said. She did not live in the home.

Area North detectives were investigating Tesmond’s death. The cause of death was pending an autopsy conducted Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said.

On March 14, 2017, the ex-officer was taken to a hospital after a 12-hour standoff with police in front of that home, police said. Officers were called to the Edison Park address at 11:37 p.m. for a “distraught male” inside a vehicle.

The officer, who was off-duty at the time, surrendered about 11:30 a.m. the next day and was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. He had been with the department for 14 years, according to police sources.