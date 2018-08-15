Woman fatally shot through front door while sitting on couch in West Englewood

Police investigate a shooting about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018 in the 6400 block of South Hermitage Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A woman was shot to death Tuesday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 44-year-old was inside her home sitting on her couch when someone outside fired shots through her front door at 8:39 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.