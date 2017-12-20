Woman seriously injured in fiery Lawndale crash

A woman was seriously injured in a fiery crash early Wednesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m., the 27-year-old was driving north in the 1300 block of South Kedzie when her 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee veered to the right and crashed into a light pole, according to Chicago Police.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found the woman underneath the dashboard of the vehicle, police said. She was pulled from the Jeep as the hood began to smoke. The vehicle eventually caught fire.

She was taken in serous condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson. Police said her injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

One officer suffered a minor injury to his hand during the incident, police said. He was also taken to Sinai, where he was treated and released.