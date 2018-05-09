Woman wanted in abduction of 4-year-old girl from Lawndale: police

Authorities are looking for a 4-year-old girl who may have been abducted Wednesday from Lawndale. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a woman who they say kidnapped a 4-year-old girl Wednesday from the Lawndale neighborhood.

The girl, Avannah Collins-Briscoe, was last seen in the 3100 block of West Filmore with 26-year-old Jasmine Collins, who is not her biological mother, Chicago Police said in an alert. It wasn’t clear if Collins was the girl’s step-mother.

Collins-Briscoe was wearing a white shirt and shorts with rainbow hearts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8261.