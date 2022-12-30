The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 30, 2022
Obituaries News Politics

Bill Hood, a lawyer, lobbyist and philanthropist, dead at 78

Insatiable curiosity led Hood to become a photographer, an investigative reporter, an attorney, a lobbyist, an airline executive, an arts patron and a Francophile.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Bill Hood, a lawyer, lobbyist and philanthropist, dead at 78
William Hood

William Hood

Provided

As a boy, Bill Hood buried himself in books. 

They were his window to the world outside his small town in central Illinois.

His library card suffered from fatigue. At bedtime, he grabbed a flashlight and read under the covers. 

Insatiable curiosity led him to become a photographer, an investigative reporter, an attorney, a lobbyist, an airline executive, an arts patron and a Francophile.

Bill Hood, 78, died Christmas Day of cancer.

Mr. Hood worked as a photographer at local newspapers to help put himself through Illinois College. In 1968 he worked as the photographer on Illinois Attorney General William Clark’s campaign to unseat former U.S. Sen. Everett Dirksen, but, most memorably, found himself photographing scenes of violence that played out during the Democratic National Convention. 

The next year he graduated from Northwestern University’s Law School and took a job as an investigative reporter with the Better Government Association.

Mr. Hood went on to work as a lobbyist for Continental Bank, where he was instrumental in shepherding the passage of legislation that lifted restrictions that prevented banks from opening multiple branches.

Mr. Hood later worked at American Airlines as managing director of government affairs, where he represented the company on multiple civic and charitable boards.

One of his greatest passions was supporting the Museum of Contemporary Art.

“When he was on the MCA board, American Airlines became a travel partner, or sponsor, and what they gave them was free travel privileges for the curators, allowing them to visit artists all over the world,” said his wife, Vicki Hood. “Travel was a huge expense, and then to bring art back to Chicago, Bill also arranged for that transportation, too.”

Mr. Hood’s son, Elliott Hood, an attorney who lives in Colorado, has fond memories of tagging along with his dad to work events and realizing later in life that his dad knew most of the city’s and state’s major players.

“Mayor Richard M. Daley, Mayor Jane Byrne, U.S. Sen Dick Durbin to name a few. I went to a golf event once with my dad and met Michael Jordan. It was a cool thing as a kid,” he said.

When Mr. Hood retired about 10 years ago he focused on his love of French cuisine and culture.

“Paris was clearly his favorite city and as a retirement present I rented him an apartment for three months in Paris,” she said. “He tried really hard, never learned the language, but he knew all the good words. And he was a great chef. He enjoyed so much going to the grocery and buying local produce and coming home to cook.”

The couple met at the BGA when she was an intern.

“He said it was an intern story that turned out well,” said Vicki Hood, an attorney who retired after a career with Kirkland and Ellis. “We traveled the world and it was always the two of us together. We did everything together. It was so fantastic.”

Former Sun-Times entertainment columnist Bill Zwecker counted Mr. Hood as a close friend.

“I know the term ‘Renaissance man’ is probably overused, but his interests were universal,” Zwecker said. “You could talk to him about anything and he had knowledge about it, an encyclopedic degree of knowledge. He always had a stack of books he was working his way through. He truly did have a great life.”

Funeral services are private. 

In addition to his wife and son Elliott, Mr. Hood is survived by his son Tyler, four grandchildren and his sister, Martha Smith.

Next Up In Obituaries
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, part of ’70s punk movement, dies at 81
Pelé, Brazil’s king of soccer and three-time World Cup champ, has died at 82
Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, dies at 31
Former MLS team executive and soccer Hall of Famer Kevin Payne dies at 69
Kathy Whitworth, who has most wins in golf history, dies at 83
Thom Bell, 1970s ‘Sound of Philadelphia’ producer, dies at 79
The Latest
AP22364562756270.jpg
Politics
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
The returns are from 2015 to 2020 and span nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, and more than 3,000 pages in returns for Trump’s business entities.
By Michael R. Sisak | AP and Jill Colvin | AP
 
A painting of the Vasa outside the Swedish restaurant SVEA at 5236 N. Clark St. in Andersonville, the once-heavily Swedish neighborhood.
Murals and Mosaics
Andersonville mural features 17th century ship that was the pride of the Swedish navy (just very briefly)
The painting outside the Swedish restaurant SVEA on Clark Street features the Vasa, a tall-mast warship that sank in 1628 only minutes after launching.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Geese keeping holes of open water&nbsp;are one of the caution points in fishing early ice; even in the peak of the cold last weekend geese kept a hole open in a retention pond in the western suburbs. Credit: Pete Lamar
Sports
Do not fear the ice, but put the see in ice fishing for proper precautions
Too much fuss is made of being fearful of ice when there are reasonable precautions to be followed.
By Dale Bowman
 
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.
Crime
1 person killed, 12 others wounded — including 2 teen boys — in Chicago Thursday
The homicide occurred inside a South Shore home in the 2000 block of East 75th Street.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
A Southwest Airlines ground operations crew member waits to guide an arriving jet into a gate, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.
Transportation
Southwest Airlines schedule returns to relative normalcy
The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week after a winter storm last weekend, reported fewer than 40 cancellations early Friday.
By Associated Press
 