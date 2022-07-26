The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Obituaries News

Derrick J. Bey, accounting consultant who aced job interview while in a hospital for cancer treatment, dead at 55

He liked the flexibility of consulting, working at different times for Easterseals, the Chicago Public Schools, PepsiCo and Potbelly.

By  Maureen O’Donnell
   
SHARE Derrick J. Bey, accounting consultant who aced job interview while in a hospital for cancer treatment, dead at 55
Derrick J. Bey.

Derrick J. Bey.

Provided

Derrick J. Bey was in the hospital getting cancer treatment when he was recruited for a new job.

“He took off his hospital gown and put on a shirt and tie and did a job interview,” said his brother Greg.

After the Zoom call ended, his aunt Darlene Burns helped him get back into his gown.

From his hospital room, he landed an offer.

“He got it, stricken with cancer, in the hospital,” his brother said.

Mr. Bey, 55, died of complications from prostate cancer last month before he was able to start his new accounting position.

Doing an interview while convalescing was typical of the Auburn Gresham resident’s determination, his family said.

“He was loyal and dependable,” his brother said.

“Some people in your lives are like a shooting star or lightning” said his cousin Lee Bey, a Chicago Sun-Times colunist and editorial writer. “You remember the crazy things that they did and the funny things they said by the thousand. And some people are just solid like a rock. That was Derrick.”

He grew up in Harvey in a home that other kids loved to visit. It had a pool table in the basement and a big yard that could accommodate 75 relatives for a cookout. His TV used to ping-ping-ping because it was hooked up to a then-new video game: Space Invaders.

His mother Essie “took us to the first shopping mall I’d ever been in, the Dixie Square Mall, to buy Derrick some Thom McAn shoes,” Lee Bey said.

Essie Bey drove a Thunderbird, and his father Herman had Buick “Rivs” in orange, purple and lime-green.

Lee Bey said that, when he and his cousin were kids, “We’d talk about the dreams we had and the cars we’d drive — we both wanted TransAms and Camaros — and how we’d get to race them when we got old.”

Mr. Bey attended Lowell grade school in Harvey and graduated from Thornridge High School in Dolton.

Gifted at math, “He was always having straight As all through elementary school and high school,” his brother said.

His friend Jonathan Patterson said young Derrick enjoyed rollerskating at The Rink, which was owned by relatives. Generations of skaters haved glided around its floor doing “JB skating,” the smooth footwork that mimics singer James Brown.

Mr. Bey studied at Purdue University and Western Illinois University in Macomb before graduating from Chicago State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a concentration in accounting. He joined the fraternity Phi Beta Sigma.

He liked the flexibility of consulting, working at different times for Easterseals, the Chicago Public Schools, PepsiCo and Potbelly, his brother said. Despite his illness, he continued to work until April.

“He was always there” for his family, Lee Bey said, “even in treatment.”

Relatives said that, when they had problems, he listened. When they had success, he cheered them on.

“He loved to go to family events,” his brother said. “He loved cookouts.”

“He was just a solid, solid friend,” Patterson said. “Any time I called him and explained a situation to him, he would listen. He wouldn’t ever offer advice. He would say, ‘Have you thought about this?’ and let you come to your own conclusion. I knew Derrick 50 years, and we never had a cross word. He’s godfather to all three of my kids, best man at my wedding.”

Mr. Bey followed the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Raiders and the career of football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

He loved macaroni and cheese, especially when it was made by his aunt Lula Bey or his brother, who uses six kinds of cheese: Velveeta, sharp and mild cheddar, Parmesan, mozzarella and Colby jack.

“I would make a big tray,” his brother said. “Whatever was left, he would take home.”

In addition to his brother and aunt Darlene, Mr. Bey’s survivors include his sister Leslie Olive, aunts Carmen, Dorothy, Evonne and Gloria and uncle Larry. Services have been held.

Next Up In Obituaries
David Warner, actor from ‘The Omen’ and ‘Titanic,’ dies at 80
Paul Sorvino, veteran actor known for ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order,’ dies at 83
Bob Rafelson, Monkees co-creator and ‘Five Easy Pieces’ director, dies at 89
Dwight Smith, outfielder on Cubs’ 1989 division winner, dies at 58
Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame and Chiefs linebacker, dies at 76
Reginald W. ‘Sonny’ Burke, Smokey Robinson’s longtime pianist, arranger, dead at 76
The Latest
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.
Transportation
Person found dead on L tracks in South Loop
He was found in the 1600 block of South State Street on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines Tuesday morning, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cook County Jail
Chicago
Monkeypox case reported at Cook County Jail
Health officials believe the risk to the general population at the jail as well as staff is low based on how the disease is transmitted.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at W. 26th Street and South California.
Crime
Man charged in weekend murder in Back of the Yards
Jorge Espana, 28, is charged with fatally shooting a man who intervened in an argument he had with a woman early Sunday, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s president and CEO stands in front of the Chicago River.
Chicago
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s new president and CEO is the first African American in the role
Erin Amico succeeds former president and CEO Deborah Lahey, who retired after 12 years with the museum.
By Jordan Perkins
 
The exterior of Enlace Chicago, located on the 2700 block of South Harding Ave, on Tuesday, March 24, 2015.
Editorials
To fight the scourge of crime and violence, we’ve got to know what works
The work of anti-violence programs is essential. So, too, is finding out which programs are effective, and which need to be improved.
By CST Editorial Board
 