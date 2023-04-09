The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Michael Lerner dies at 81; actor had roles in ‘Barton Fink,’ ‘Godzilla’

Michael Lerner made his acting debut on TV in 1963. HIs portrayal of Jack Lipnick in the 1991 Coen brothers film ‘Barton Fink’ garnered an Oscar nomination.

By  USA TODAY
   
Edward Segarra
SHARE Michael Lerner dies at 81; actor had roles in ‘Barton Fink,’ ‘Godzilla’
GettyImages_80850567.jpg

Michael Lerner, best known for his roles in “Barton Fink,” “Godzilla” and “Elf” has died at the age of 81, his nephew said Sunday.

Getty Images

Michael Lerner, best known for his roles in “Barton Fink,” “Godzilla” and “Elf,” has died. He was 81. 

Lerner’s nephew, ”The Goldbergs” actor Sam Lerner, confirmed his death in an Instagram post Sunday. A cause of death was not given.

“We lost a legend last night,” Sam wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of Lerner. “It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting.

“He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special.”

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1941, Lerner made his acting debut with a guest role on the medical drama “Dr. Kildare” in 1963. He went on to appear in numerous television series in the following decades, such as “The Brady Bunch,” “The Odd Couple,” “The Rockford Files,” “The A-Team” and “Hill Street Blues.”

Lerner’s big break in show business came when he landed the role of Jack Lipnick in the 1991 comedy thriller “Barton Fink,” co-starring John Turturro, John Goodman and Judy Davis. The role earned Lerner an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in 1992.

Following the success of “Barton Fink,” Lerner continued to appear in various films and TV series, including “Clueless,” “Godzilla,” “Elf,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Glee.” Lerner’s most recent role was in the Sergey Mokritskiy-directed war drama “Pervyy Oskar” in 2022.

“Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was— in the best way,” Sam concluded his post. “I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time.”

Next Up In Obituaries
Thomas G. Byrne, longtime cop who headed multiple departments under Mayor Richard M. Daley, dead at 74
Klaus Teuber, who created hugely popular Catan board game, dead at 70
Seymour Stein, record executive who signed up Madonna, dead at 80
Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer for ‘The Last Emperor’ and ‘The Revenant,’ dies at 71
Lee Gericke, one of Park Forest’s first police officers, dead at 94
Chicago-born Mexican kid’s comic Xavier López, ‘Chabelo,’ dies at 88
The Latest
merlin_112655094.jpg
News
Easter egg hunt at new North Austin Center to be the first of many events for West Side church
Sunday’s egg hunt was the first major event held by Grace and Peace Church at the 150,000-square-foot center, which opened in February. Around 800 people attended.
By David Struett
 
Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky coach James Wade’s plan for second- and third- round picks in WNBA Draft is simple: ‘Take the best player possible’
The Sky don’t have a first-round pick and might not have the luxury of drafting based on a need.
By Annie Costabile
 
Jameson Taillon
Cubs
Cubs starter Jameson Taillon finishes strong but falls to 0-2
“I felt a little robotic, not quite as aggressive,” the righty said.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Screen_Shot_2023_04_09_at_6.27.46_PM.png
Golf
Jon Rahm wins Masters for second major title
Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finished tied for second, four strokes back.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
Bulls
Are the Bulls serious about winning? Because it seems like they’re just play-in around
The Bulls play the Raptors on Wednesday, and one could cut the dramatic tension with a spork.
By Steve Greenberg
 