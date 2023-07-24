The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 24, 2023
Obituaries News

Richard M. Barancik, last surviving member of ‘The Monuments Men’ and architect who left his mark on Chicago’s skyline

‘It’s a bittersweet moment that we knew was going to come,’ said Robert M. Edsel, an author whose book on the group was the basis for a film starring George Clooney.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Richard M. Barancik, last surviving member of ‘The Monuments Men’ and architect who left his mark on Chicago’s skyline
Richard M. ﻿Barancik

Richard M. ﻿Barancik

Provided

Chicagoan Richard M. Barancik, who was the last surviving member of “The Monuments Men,” a group that recovered millions of pieces of art that had been looted by the Nazis, has died.

“It’s a bittersweet moment that we knew was going to come, and we’ve arrived there. It’s done,” said Robert M. Edsel, founder and head of the Monuments Men and Women Foundation and author of “The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves, and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History,” which was the basis for a movie starring George Clooney.

Mr. Barancik died July 14 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a brief and sudden illness. He was 98.

“We are within a handful of years of living in a world without any World War II veterans ... it truly is the passing of a generation,” Edsel said.

About 350 men and women from 13 nations served in the group largely made up of academics and art historians and other antiquities experts.

But at the end of the war, as the group began to discover the castles, salt mines and caves filled with millions of looted artworks, they realized it needed soldiers to transport the art and guard it — and that’s what Mr. Barancik did.

Mr. Barancik was 20 and volunteered after learning about the special unit. He served for three months with the group, which was officially known as the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives program under the Civil Affairs and Military Government Sections of the Allied armies. The majority of its members were American or British.

Richard ﻿M. Barancik

Richard ﻿M. Barancik

Provided

When Edsel first reached out to interview Mr. Barancik in 2006, he was a bit baffled.

“He was humble to the point of ‘I don’t understand why you even want to talk to me.’ I don’t think he had an appreciation of how his work fitted into the larger picture,” Edsel said. 

His daughter Jill Barancik said, “He just felt like he was such a small part of it, he was embarrassed at being held up as a hero when he was not a hero.”

When he was invited to Washington, D.C., in 2015 to receive a Congressional Gold Medal alongside three other members of the group; Mr. Barancik didn’t initially want to attend.

“We persuaded him. But, in the end, he was really pleased he went. I think he reconciled the fact that he was there representing people who couldn’t be there. He called himself ‘The Last Man Standing,’” his daughter said.

“He loved his time in the Army, the marching, the food. I’m not kidding. He’d tell about an encounter with Gen. George Patton, where he drove by in a Jeep as my dad was reading a book under a tree with his helmet off and Patton yelled ‘Soldier! Put on your goddamn helmet!’”

Mr. Barancik was lucky to have survived the war.

On Christmas Eve 1944, he was aboard a ship crossing the English Channel with his infantry regiment when a neighboring transport ship, the S.S. Leopoldville, was sunk by a torpedo launched from a German submarine. More than 700 American soldiers died in the attack.

After the war, Mr. Barancik studied architecture at Cambridge University and the Ecole des Beaux-Arts at Fontainebleau. He returned home to continue his studies at the University of Illinois and later partnered with one of his teachers, Richard Conte, to form the architecture firm Barancik Conte & Associates.

Mr. Barancik designed private homes, office buildings and campuses, and distinctive high-rises that dot the Chicago skyline, including 990 N. Lake Shore Drive, 100 E. Bellevue Place, 1310 N. Ritchie Court, 1212 N. Lake Shore Drive, Eugenie Terrace at 1730 N. Clark and 211 E. Ontario St.

Mr. Barancik loved tennis and drawing political cartoons that he’d send to friends and family, often skewering politicians on both sides of the aisle. He drew his last one three days before his death.

He grew up in the South Shore neighborhood, lived most of his adult life on the Near North Side and loved spending time along the rocky coastline of the Monterey Peninsula in California.

Mr. Barancik’s father, Dr. Henry Barancik, ran a hospital division in France during World War I and was chief of staff at Jackson Park Hospital and South Chicago Hospital.

In addition to Jill, Mr. Barancik is survived by his sons Robert and Michael and daughters Cathy B. Graham and Ellie Barancik, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life is being planned. 

Next Up In Obituaries
Michael Toomin, retired Cook County judge known for high-profile cases, fight with Democratic Party, dead at 85
Reporter Yvette Shields, foremost expert in municipal finance who was ‘so brilliant but so kind,’ dies at 57
Always upbeat and a ‘master improviser,’ Tony Bennett was one of a kind when it came to music
Tony Bennett, iconic interpreter of the Great American Songbook, dies at 96
Jeffrey Carlson, Chicago actor who played transgender character on ‘All My Children,’ remembered as ‘stellar’ stage performer
Judge James Zagel, who sent Rod Blagojevich to prison, is dead at 82
The Latest
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears.
Business
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know
Following a negotiation stalemate that started earlier this month and rallies held across the country, the union and UPS say they will resume talks Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 
People walk through the gate on Harvard Yard on June 29 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that race-conscious admission policies used by Harvard and the University of North Carolina violate the Constitution.
Other Views
With affirmative action gone, states have a duty to eliminate inequity in public schools
Illinois, for instance, has over-relied on local property taxes to fund K-12 education, effectively tying educational quality to local property wealth that is markedly lower in segregated Black communities.
By Ralph Martire
 
The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets gets NBA approval
The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner.
By Steve Reed | Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (celebrating a touchdown against the Lions at Soldier Field last Nov. 13) threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last season.
Bears
Bears arrow is pointing up ... right? Our annual Optimist/Pessimist test is here
Will Justin Fields take the next step toward elite status ... or stagnate/regress like so many other Bears quarterbacks before him? The offensive line ... DJ Moore ... the pass rush ... Chase Claypool — judge for yourself how confident you are in a Bears revival in 2023.
By Mark Potash
 
The Instagram app on a mobile phone. Instagram paid $68.5 million to Illinois for violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Editorials
Face it. Our private biometric information needs more protection, not less.
Instagram’s multimillion payout to Illinois is proof that biometric surveillance has grown more sophisticated and pervasive, threatening privacy and civil rights.
By CST Editorial Board
 