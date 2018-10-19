ENDORSEMENT: Natalie A. Manley for Illinois House in the 98th District

State Rep. Natalie A. Manley of Joliet is known for her service to retirees in this southwest suburban district, home to three major retirement communities.

Public health is among her top priorities. Manley successfully pushed legislation to require more thorough reporting on the care that residents receive in veterans’ homes. She also sponsored legislation requiring schools to better train teachers to recognize suicidal behavior and other signs of mental health crises in young people. Manley wants to expand mental health services statewide — if only the state had the money.

Manley’s opponent, Republican Alyssia Benford of Bolingbrook, is a certified public accountant, just like Manley. Benford said she wouldn’t have voted for the income tax hike in 2017, which passed with a “yes” vote from Manley. But Benford offers no substantive alternatives to help dig Illinois out of its financial mess.

We endorse Manley.

