Taxes on corporations just a shell game

While I agree with the headline of your Nov. 16 editorial, “House GOP doesn’t care about your taxes, your kids, or you,” I wholeheartedly disagree with your position on taxes on businesses. For three reasons, businesses should not be taxed at all.

First, as any Economics 101 teacher could explain, taxes on businesses are simply passed through to customers — and we are those customers. They are just another cost of doing business, like electricity, telephones and office space.

Second, the current federal tax code is about 70,000 pages. There are so many loopholes in the code that any smart corporate tax attorney can easily figured out how to get around paying taxes.

Third, if for some reason there isn’t an existing loophole, a smart business person needs to “influence” just one person in the state Legislature or Congress to have an “exemption” tagged on to any bill. Billionaires didn’t become billionaires by playing by the rules; they figured out how to get around the rules.

Taxing businesses sounds really good to the uneducated. And it makes for really good political positioning. But it’s a shell game.

Ralph J. Moses Jr.

Golden Eagle, Illinois

Being played for chumps

Thank you so much, you disaffected members of the white middle class who voted for the con man from New York. You will soon, if the Republican tax plan becomes law, be feeling just like all the contractors and other people Donald Trump ripped off for years, playing them for chumps. This tax “plan” represents the largest transfer of wealth to the affluent in American history. Thank you so much.

Edward David Juillard, West Beverly

Better Judge Moore than a Democrat

Something doesn’t seem right about the assault on Judge Roy Moore. Judge Moore has been in Alabama politics for years now, and suddenly women come out of nowhere to accuse Moore of sexual improprieties from 40 years ago. Based on prior practices of the leftists and the establishment, I support Judge Moore until proven guilty.

I’m disappointed that Republican leaders have called for Moore to step down. These kinds of accusations are a ploy in today’s politics to take out people. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called on the Republican-controlled Senate to immediately expel Moore should he win. Does McConnell want the leftist Democrat in Alabama, Doug Jones, to win?

Michael Imhof, Aurora