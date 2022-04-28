The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Mike Quigley will not run for Chicago mayor in 2023

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in his decision.

By Sun-times Staff Reports
   
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley discusses the Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization Project, which is part of the CTA’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project, during a news conference near the Bryn Mawr Station in Edgewater on the North Side, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley said Thursday that he will not run for mayor in 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley announced Thursday that he has decided not to run for mayor in 2023.

Quigley, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in his decision.

“On this most recent trip with my colleagues from the Intelligence Committee, it became clear our work will continue for months, if not years. After much consideration, I simply cannot walk away from my duty to safeguard democracy, fight for American values abroad, and stand up for the brave Ukrainian people in their time of maximum peril. Campaigning to serve as Mayor of Chicago would not allow me to fulfill this critical obligation.

“The great city I love faces unprecedented challenges on crime, schools, equity and fiscal matters that demand 100% full-time commitment from our mayor. At age 53, I would have relished the opportunity to get Chicago back on track. If I’m being completely honest, at 63, I don’t think my family and I can make this kind of commitment.”

So far, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson have declared their intention to run for mayor next year.

Arne Duncan has decided against a mayoral run.

Paul Vallas has said he’ll decide by Memorial Day.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not announced if she’ll seek reelection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

