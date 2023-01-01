The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Politics News Washington

Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago Wednesday to tout Biden administration accomplishments

Biden and top administration officials will fan out across the nation the day after Republicans take control of the House.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, Illinois, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Chicago on Wednesday to tout Biden administration accomplishments. In this photo, Harris is at C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, Ill. June 24, 2022. |

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris visits Chicago on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and other top administration officials travel across the nation to tout a series of White House major accomplishments, a White House official said Sunday.

The Harris event in Chicago - the details of her stop are not finalized - comes the day after Republicans take control of the U.S. House, which will make, in the second half of Biden’s first term, passing legislation very difficult. House Republicans, who will have subpoena power, have already said they will launch investigations into the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter.

Still, Biden starts 2023 in relatively strong shape. The supposed “red wave” never happened, and Senate Democrats picked up a seat, earning the Biden team bragging rights. The 51-seat Democratic Senate majority as of Tuesday means Harris will not have to be anchored to Washington as much - where she had been needed to cast, if need be, a tie-breaking vote.

Also, since it takes time for major legislation to take effect, the impact of Biden’s big bills - dealing with drug prices, for example - will start to be seen more in 2023, even if new legislation never materializes.

Biden has said he will seek another term but before making it official said he wanted to discuss this with his family over the holidays. He was in St. Croix, the U.S. Virgin Islands, for the New Year’s break.

One of the points of the Biden White House first swing of 2023, according to a White House official, is to “highlight how the President’s economic plan — including his work bringing Republicans, Independents, and Democrats together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — is growing our economy from the bottom up and middle out.”

Biden’s possibly last major piece of legislation, signed last week, was the $1.7 trillion spending bill. And while it passed with nine Republican votes, other big accomplishments, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, was passed with only Democratic support. That includes Independents Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Angus King of Maine, who count as Democrats in determining the party in control of the Senate. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, recently became an Independent but will continue to side with Democrats.

Biden on Wednesday visits Kentucky - the part that is near the Ohio border and the Cincinnati area - to appear at an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear; and GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Also on Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg travels to New London, Connecticut.

Among the accomplishments Biden will be expected to highlight will be the enormous infrastructure bill, with money flowing to the state of Illinois and local governments for a variety of projects; and the Safer Communities Act, the first piece of gun safety legislation Congress passed in decades — but not including an assault weapons ban and the historic number of judges who have been confirmed in Biden’s first two years.

Harris was last in Chicago on Nov. 6 for a get-out-the-vote-rally in Chicago. Before that, Harris on July 5 paid a surprise condolence call, visiting Highland Park the day after the parade massacre. She came after speaking to the National Education Association in McCormick Place. Before that, Harris was in Plainfield and Chicago on June 24.

